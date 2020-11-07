Sections
Home / Cities / Man who snatched SUV by injuring driver in Panchkula held

Man who snatched SUV by injuring driver in Panchkula held

The accused had repeatedly hit the driver, leaving him bleeding from nose and mouth

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 00:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

The police have arrested a Pinjore resident for snatching a Toyota Innova SUV from a Mohali resident after attacking him with a rod in broad daylight at Surajpur in Pinjore.

The accused, Surender Gautam of Pinjore, was produced before the court on Friday and sent to one-day police remand. The SUV was recovered from Maheshpur area in Panchkula district on October 23, the same day it was snatched.

Complainant Iqbal Khan, 40, of Mullanpur in Mohali district, told the police that he had gone to Surajpur on October 23, and while he was returning home, near the Amravati Enclave turn, a motorcyclist stopped him by blocking his way. As he got out of the vehicle, the accused hit him with a rod on his head because of which he fell. The accused then repeatedly hit him, leaving him bleeding from nose and mouth. Hearing Khan’s cries for help, people started gathering after which the accused fled with the vehicle and his purse containing ₹2,500 and other important documents.

Khan was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6 from where he was referred to PGIMER. A case under Sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 379B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

