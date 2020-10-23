Sections
Home / Cities / Man, woman clean-up marshal booked for attack on each other in KDMC

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 00:20 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

Ramnagar police have booked a 40-year-old man for allegedly molesting a woman clean-up marshal of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) on Thursday. The police also booked the woman clean-up marshal for assaulting the man in return with her vehicle key.

The incident took place after a fight between the two over a fine levied on a woman for dumping waste in public place at Savarkar Road in Dombivli on Thursday morning.

A video of the woman stabbing the man with the key went viral on social media. The man suffered injury after the incident and was taken to Rukminibai civic hospital in Kalyan.

As per the police, the woman clean-up marshal who was on duty, had levied a fine on a woman in the locality for dumping waste in a public place. More went to ask about it and allegedly abused the woman clean-up marshal and also assaulted her.

“A fight broke out between the two and later they both approached the police station with a complaint. We have registered a case against both of them for assaulting each other and we are investigating the case,” said SP Aaher, senior police inspector of Ramnagar police station.

The police booked the woman clean-up marshal under Section 324 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and booked the man, Vijay More, under Section 354 of IPC.

