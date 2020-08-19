Sections
Man, woman found dead in Chamba village

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 20:54 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The bodies of a man and a woman were found in a house in Sarahan panchayat of Chamba district.

Deceased have been identified as Rakesh, 30, and Champa Devi, 31. The bodies were discovered by Rakesh’s mother on Sunday morning. The woman had a head injuries inflicted using a blunt object while the man was found hanging from the ceiling fan.

Police said they are probing a love angle in the case. The man was unmarried while the woman was married but was staying at her maternal home.

Chamba SP Monika Bhutungru said initial investigation point out that the man might have killed the woman before hanging self.



Police have found a blood-stained iron rod at the crime scene. The bodies have been handed over to the families after postmortem. A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigations are on.

CHAMBA POLICE RENUITE GUJRAT MAN WITH FAMILY

Meanwhile, the Chamba police have reunited a Gujarat man with his family. The man, Shankar Bhai, was missing for five years. He was found roaming in Pangi, a remote valley with limited access to the outside world.

Initially he could not identify himself or explain how he reached the tribal area, said Chamba DSP (headquarters) Ajay Kumar. As per protocol, police first got his Covid-19 test conducted. Later, they found that he belongs to Katwara area in Dahod and was missing for five years.

“Since he appeared to be mentally distressed, he was taken to Chamba where his medical fitness test was conducted. He was then put in an old age home at Chowari,” said police.

Subsequently, police contacted their Katwara counterparts to contact his family. “On Wednesday, his family reached Chowari and took him back,” Kumar said.

