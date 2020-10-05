Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Man, woman found dead in Samrala village, suicide pact suspected

Man, woman found dead in Samrala village, suicide pact suspected

The lifeless bodies of the duo were discovered by the man’s mother when she returned home.

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 00:40 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A Class-4 employee of the health department and a woman were found dead in his house in Balion village of Samrala on Saturday evening. Police suspect it to be a case of suicide pact.

The lifeless bodies of the duo were discovered by the man’s mother when she returned home.

While the man’s body was found hanging on one room, the woman’s body was found lying on the floor in another room. It is suspected that the woman ended her life first following which the man killed himself with the same piece of rope.

As per the police, the man, aged 40, had got married 12 years ago but did not have a child. The woman, 32, was also married and has a two-year-old son. They had met at the hospital, where the man was deputed, and developed a relationship.

The man’s brother, who used to live with him, however, denied any knowledge about the duo’s relationship.

Samrala station house officer, inspector Kuljit Singh said that so far, no suicide note has been recovered. The SHO added that inquest proceedings have been initiated and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. The woman’s family members too have arrived to claim the body.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Donald Trump can be discharged as early as Monday,’ says his medical team
Oct 04, 2020 21:53 IST
Those who supported Kangana Ranaut are now silent, says Sanjay Raut
Oct 04, 2020 23:13 IST
KXIP vs CSK Highlights: Watson, du Plessis hand 10-wicket win to CSK
Oct 04, 2020 23:39 IST
Covid-19 vaccine: Why patents can hurt India, South Africa
Oct 04, 2020 22:00 IST

latest news

Minor girls most vulnerable to abduction in Ludhiana
Oct 05, 2020 00:51 IST
Ludhiana: 10 more lose battle to Covid, 161 test positive
Oct 05, 2020 00:46 IST
Day after Ludhiana factory fire, police recovers charred body of worker
Oct 05, 2020 00:44 IST
Labourer arrested for raping teen in Ludhiana
Oct 05, 2020 00:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.