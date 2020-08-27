Manacha Ganpati mandals decide to perform immersion within temple or mandap

Sections
Updated: Aug 27, 2020 20:38 IST

By Prachi Bari,

Pune: With the city celebrating the 10-day Ganpati festival in a subdued manner because of the Covid-19 situation, the five Manacha (revered) Ganpati mandals on Thursday took the decision to carry out the 10th day immersion in a low-key manner.

The prominent Ganpati mandals in the city are following the instructions of authorities to hold functions with minimum devotee participation to avoid crowding. The mandal organisers have decided to hold immersions of the Ganpati idol within the temple premises or inside the erected mandap.

Shrikant Shete, president, Shri Kasba Ganapati; Rajabhau Tikar, president, Tambadi Jogeshwari Mandal; Prithviraj Pardeshi, president, Shri Guruji Talim Mandal; Vivek Khatavkar, president, Shri Tulshibagh Mandal; Anil Sakpal of Kesari Wada Ganpati; Sanjay Mate of Akhil Mandai Mandal; Shrimant Bhau Rangari Ganpati Mandal president Sanjeev Jawle; Puneet Balan, Nitin Pandit, Vikas Pawar, Rigveda Nirgudkar and Saurabh Dhadphale announced their decision to continue with the simplistic and traditional religious rituals for the immersions without any of the processions and dhol-tasha that the city is famous for.

As per tradition, the mayor of Pune will garland and perform puja for Kasba Ganpati at 10.30 am following which the Ganesh idol will be immersed at 11.30 am, according to the organisers.



It will be followed by immersion of Tambadi Jogeshwari Ganpati at 12.15 pm, Guruji Talim’s Ganpati at 1 pm, Tulshibagh Ganpati at 1.45 pm, Kesari Wada Ganpati at 2.30 pm, Shrimant Bhau Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati at 3.15 pm, Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati at sunset, Akhil Mandai Mandal’s Ganpati will be immersed at 7 pm.

“This year, the pandemic has brought in a shadow of gloom over the festivity and we want to avoid more cases in the city. Hence, we have decided to keep the festivities and its immersion simple,” said Shrikant Shete of Kasba Ganpati mandir trust.

The organisers also appealed to devotees to minimise their visit to ghats and perform immersions within their homes or use the mobile tanks provided by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). The office-bearers also said that on the occasion of the centenary year of Lokmanya Balgangadhar Tilak, on August 31, they will pay homage to Lokmanya by performing aarti at Kesari Wada.

