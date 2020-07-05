Manager booked for sending fake resignation of employee on maternity leave in Ludhiana

After four and a half years of investigation, the police on Sunday finally booked the branch manager of an insurance company for submitting the fake resignation of an employee when she was on maternity leave.

The accused has been identified as Diwakar Singla, Bajaj Alliance Life Insurance branch manager at Feroze Gandhi Market here.

In his police complainant of January 6, 2016, Rakesh Kumar of Model Town had stated that his daughter-in-law, Priyanka Gupta, had joined the insurance firm as a trainee sales manager on July 15, 2011.

In January 2012, she had availed maternity leave for four months and gone to Gwalior. When she returned to work, the firm’s divisional manager, R P Singh, told her he had received her resignation letter on May 12, 2012, while she had never filed any.

The complainant alleged that Singla had sent a fake resignation letter of his daughter-in-law for no reason.

Investigation officer ASI Arvinder Singh said a case has been lodged against Singla under Section 420 of the IPC and a hunt is on for his arrest.