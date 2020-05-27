Mandatory screening, surveillance for domestic flight passengers at Chandigarh airport

Sections
All asymptomatic persons belonging to Punjab or whose destination is Punjab, shall be required to undergo mandatory home quarantine for 14 days from the date of arrival

Updated: May 27, 2020 23:04 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

As per Mohali DC’s directions, all incoming passengers belonging to Punjab or whose destination is Punjab, shall install COVA app on their smartphones before exiting the airport. They shall also necessarily turn on the bluetooth and GPS. (HT photo for representation)

Mohali deputy commissioner-cum-district disaster management authority chairperson Girish Dayalan has issued directions for the domestic air passengers at the Chandigarh International Airport for preventing the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

All the passengers shall be screened for Covid-19 at the airport with the Mohali civil surgeon deploying adequate teams for the purpose at the airport. All asymptomatic persons belonging to Punjab or whose destination is Punjab, shall be required to undergo mandatory home quarantine for 14 days from the date of arrival.

All symptomatic persons or any other cases as determined by the medical team shall be tested. If positive, the person shall be shifted to an isolation facility and if negative, shall still be required to undergo home quarantine for 14 days and self-monitor their health status and report to the nearest government health facility in case they develop any symptoms.

All incoming passengers belonging to Punjab or whose destination is Punjab, shall install COVA app on their smartphones before exiting the airport. They shall also necessarily turn on the bluetooth and GPS. The airlines shall publicise this extensively to ensure that this information is made available to all the passengers boarding the flights well before their departure. In-flight announcements shall also be made in each flight regarding the protocol as laid down in these orders. The airlines shall be responsible for ensuring this to enable efficient tracking of passengers. Any violations shall invite penal action as per law.



