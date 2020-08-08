Mankotia alleges involvement of Himachal cabinet minister in dubious land deals

Former Congress minister Vijai Singh Mankotia on Saturday alleged involvement of a Himachal Pradesh cabinet minister in dubious land deals in Kangra and sought a CBI probe into the matter.

In a press conference, Mankoltia alleged that family and relatives of a minister have bought 1,100-kanal land worth crore in Mohal Patti, Fatehpur tehsil, Kangra. This land is part of 4,000-kanal land sold out in the same area.

Refusing to name the minister, Mankotia said that he wants to know from CM Jai Ram Thakur whether he knows about the involvement of his minister in such corrupt practices.

“I want to hear from the CM,” said Mankotia, adding that he has written to the CM, PM Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and veteran leader Shanta Kumar in this regard.

Mankotia alleged that prima facie it appears that a major land purchase mafia allegedly linked to a Cabinet Minister is operating in the region.

Listing some land deals, he said that apart from the land mentioned above, the minnister’s family are in possession of 18 kanal land in Darini sub-tehsil of Shahpur. “A hotel is coming up in Upper Bhagsunag ward of Dharamshala over a 2.3 kanal land, and the same people own this land,” said Mankotia.

He alleged that some time back reports of large scale forest and government land and appropriation of a Nullah was reported by these persons in Bhasunag.

“This cabinet minister and their family are involved in the illegal felling of Deodar trees for construction of the aforesaid hotel,” he alleged.

Mankotia said that these people have also purchased 20 kanal land at Baghni near Tapovan in the outskirts of Dharamshala. Apart from this, they also own a plot in Gamru ward of Dharamshala.

“In interest of justice, CM Jai Ram Thakur owes it to the pubic of Himachal to direct CBI probe in this matter,” he said, adding that it is just the tip of the iceberg. These people may be involved in more such deals, he said.

Mankotia said that a state government agency cannot carry out free and fair probe in this matter, thus, CBI investigation is necessary.