Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Mankotia demands CBI, ED probe into land deals by HP minister Sarveen Chaudhary

Mankotia demands CBI, ED probe into land deals by HP minister Sarveen Chaudhary

Mankotia said he has again written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard.

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 19:12 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dharamshala

Former Congress minister Vijay Singh Mankotia on Wednesday demanded a CBI and ED probe into the land deals involving Himachal social justice and empowerment minister Sarveen Chaudhary.

In a press conference held here, Mankotia said he has again written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard.

Mankotia said he had hoped that the chief minister will respond to the letter written earlier by him by ordering a CBI investigation. “However, the CM said that no vigilance probe was being carried out which contradicts his own statement in which he stated that the vigilance bureau was looking into the allegations against the minister,” Mankotia alleged.

He said only a thorough investigation can reveal the truth. “The minister and her family had purchased land measuring 1,000 kanal in Fatehpur area of Kangra district. Besides, her family had bought several lands in Shahpur, Dharamshala, and also in Una district. She also owns a house in Shimla and a luxury flat in Panchkula,” he alleged.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Delhi shatters its record of coronavirus infections with new 4,000 cases
Sep 09, 2020 19:45 IST
Forced confessions, quizzed by male officers: Rhea Chakraborty seeks bail
Sep 09, 2020 19:40 IST
Yuvraj Singh plans to come out of retirement & play for Punjab: Report
Sep 09, 2020 19:12 IST
Oxford vaccine trials in India offer hope despite AstraZeneca dampener
Sep 09, 2020 18:31 IST

latest news

Temples in Himachal to open on September 10, only 500 pilgrims to be allowed daily
Sep 09, 2020 19:41 IST
Kangana challenges Uddhav and Karan to ‘break my face’, vows to expose them
Sep 09, 2020 19:46 IST
Boost body’s immunity through nutrition
Sep 09, 2020 19:40 IST
Jakhar, two ministers visit flood-hit villages in Fazilka, Muktsar
Sep 09, 2020 19:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.