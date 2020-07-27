Sections
Home / Cities / Mann Ki Baat:Panipat Class-12 topper tells PM she wants to be a doc

Mann Ki Baat:Panipat Class-12 topper tells PM she wants to be a doc

The PM congratulated Kritika on her performance and asked about her aim, source of inspiration and success mantra

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 00:45 IST

By Neeraj Mohan, Hindustan Times Karnal

A telephone call from Prime Minister Narender Modi came as a big surprise to Panipat’s Kritika Nandal, who scored 96% marks in CBSE’s Class 12 exams this year.

In the three-minute conversation which was aired on Mann Ki Baat programme on Sunday, the Prime Minister (PM) congratulated Kritika on her performance and asked about her aim, source of inspiration and success mantra.

Kritika Nandal

When Kritika told PM Modi that she wanted to become a doctor, he briefed her about the challenges in life of a doctor, especially in the prevailing situation.



Kritika, however, said she could not share her ‘Mann Ki Baat’ with the PM during their conversation. “I could not tell him about the financial problems we are facing. I want to become a doctor, but it seems very challenging for my widow mother as we have limited source of income.”

Kritika’s father Vinod had died of brain haemorrhage 18 months ago and now, her mother Saroj is struggling to fulfil the dreams of her two children. Kritika is currently preparing for NEET, which has been postponed to September.

“After losing my father, I decided to become a doctor without even giving a thought to our financial condition,” she added.

KRITIKA’S MOTHER SEEKS MORE SUPPORT FOR GIRLS

“My daughter wants to become a doctor and I am working hard to fulfil her dreams, but there is a very tough journey ahead,” said Saroj, who draws widow pension of ₹2,250 per month and stitches clothes for additional income.

She said Kritika’s school played a major role in her success as the management did not charge any fees and even provided free bus facility to her daughter. “We want the government to extend more support to girls because they have potential,” Saroj added.

