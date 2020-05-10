Sections
Home / Cities / Manuke village shows the way, gives a decent funeral to Covid victim

Manuke village shows the way, gives a decent funeral to Covid victim

The 56-year-old Nanded returnee had died on Saturday.

Updated: May 10, 2020 10:14 IST

By Mohit Khanna, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Family members of deceased Gurjant Singh and officials attending the cremation of Manuke village in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

At a time Covid patients in several parts of the country are being denied a decent burial for fear of spread of the virus, the sarpanch of Manuke village in Ludhiana set the right precedent by not only helping authorities make preparations for the last rites of Gurjant Singh, the 56-year-old Nanded returnee who died on Saturday, but also sensitising the villagers about the situation.

This comes in the backdrop of the protests in Verka village in Amritsar last month, where residents stood against the cremation of a former hazoori ragi (hymn chanter) of Golden Temple, Bhai Nirmal Singh Khalsa, who died of Covid-19.

Gurjant, a labourer under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), was cremated at village crematorium on Saturday evening. Marks were drawn at the cremation ground to ensure that the people follow social distancing.

Manuke village sarpanch Gurmukh Singh said, “Gurjant travelled a long distance to come home and be among his people. In these circumstances, if we deny him the right to be cremated here, it would be a grave injustice.”



He further said, “For how long we will continue to be scared of the decease and snap ties with our loved ones just because they have incidentally come in contact with the virus. I was shaken when the residents had denied the cremation of hazoori ragi Nirmal Singh Khalsa in the village crematorium in Amritsar. We need to change this notion. We just have to start living with the virus and maintain a safe distance from the infected persons.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, China face off along Sikkim border
May 10, 2020 09:57 IST
Covid-19 pandemic sets back Delhi’s infra projects by six months
May 10, 2020 04:22 IST
After Vizag gas leak, Centre issues guidelines for restarting industries
May 10, 2020 10:12 IST
‘Lockdown getting extended, didn’t want to remain stranded’: Aurangabad train tragedy survivor
May 10, 2020 09:31 IST

latest news

Karan Tacker shares memories of first-ever ad, was paid Rs 1,500 for it
May 10, 2020 10:35 IST
Honor 10X with 5G support is coming soon, key specs leaked
May 10, 2020 10:34 IST
18 new coronavirus cases recorded in Bihar, total cases in state reach 629
May 10, 2020 10:30 IST
UAE offers to host IPL 13, BCCI ‘yet to decide’
May 10, 2020 10:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.