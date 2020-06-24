Maratha quota: Maharashtra government reviews preparations ahead of SC hearing

Sections
Updated: Jun 24, 2020 02:09 IST

By Faisal Malik,

The state government on Tuesday reviewed its preparations, to defend the reservations provided to the Maratha community, before the Supreme Court. It has formed a five-member cabinet sub-committee headed by public works department (PWD) minister Ashok Chavan to take all the decisions pertaining to the reservation case, which reviewed the details of the reservations ahead of the hearing on the case on July 7. The state has already appointed former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi for the case.

The state, through Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Act, 2018, granted 16% reservation in government jobs and education to the community in November 2018. The Act was upheld by the Bombay high court on June 2019, but it said that the quantum of 16% was not justifiable, and should be reduced to 12%-13%, as recommended by the State Backward Classes Commission in its report as one of the main basis to grant reservation to the community.

