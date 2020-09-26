Maratha reservation: State government taking well-thought-out measures, says Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has appealed to the Maratha community to remain calm, as the government was taking “well-thought-out” measures on the reservation issue. Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis has assured support to the government, stating there will be no politics on the issue.

The two, Thackeray through video-conferencing and Fadnavis, were speaking at the annual Mathadi meet held to mark the 87th birth anniversary of Annasaheb Patil, the founder of the Mathadi movement. Maharashtra’s cooperation minister Balasaheb Patil, former minister and MLA Ganesh Naik and Mathadi leader Narendra Patil, who is also the chairman of Annasaheb Patil Arthik Vikas Mahamandal, among others, were also present. For the first time in the past 38 years, the meet was held in closed premises of Mathadi Bhavan with limited attendance and telecast online due to pandemic restrictions.

Addressing the Mathadis, who primarily belong to the Maratha community, Thackeray said, “We have appealed to the Supreme Court on the Maratha reservation stay and deployed the best of lawyers for it. No stone will be left unturned. We have also taken some decisions in the cabinet to give relief to the community till the stay is vacated. We are taking all measures and decisions within the parameters of the court ruling so that there is no contempt of court. I appeal to the Mathadis and also the rest of the community to stay calm.”

Stating that the Shiv Sena and Mathadis can together be a major force, Thackeray said, “Attempts are being made to malign Mumbai. Shiv Sena workers and Marathas fight like men and can together face it all. Balasaheb and Anna Saheb Patil couldn’t come together, but Narendra Patil and I will definitely work together always and show what our strength can do.”

Fadnavis said, “The Maratha Reservation Act that we brought in was even approved by the high court, which said that the state government had the right to make the Act. We want the Maratha community to get justice and the state government should do all it can to get the stay vacated. We will fully support the government on it.”

On the concerns over the farm bills, Fadnavis said, “Misinformation is being spread on the bills by vested interests. The Acts do not call for the end of APMC. They are just ensuring that it does not have a monopoly and the farmers have options to progress and there are more investments in godowns, etc.”