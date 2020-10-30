Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / Maratkar murder probe: Six Pune police staff suspended

Maratkar murder probe: Six Pune police staff suspended

Deepak Maratkar was stabbed unto death in Budhwar peth on October 2.

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 16:58 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

Six Pune police staff members are suspected to have played a role in facilitating a meeting between a jail inmate and people accused in the Maratkar case. (REUTERS (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY))

PUNE: Six staff members of the Pune police have been suspended on Thursday as a result of an investigation into the murder of Shiv Sena youth wing leader Deepak Maratkar. The development was confirmed by Amitabh Gupta, commissioner of police.

The six staff members are suspected to have played a role in facilitating a meeting between a jail inmate and people accused in the Maratkar case, while the inmate was undergoing treatment at Sassoon General Hospital.

The jail inmate in question is identified as Bapu Nayar. The police have arrested 10 people in the Maratkar murder so far and invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act against them.

Maratkar was repeated stabbed unto death in Budhwar peth in the wee hours of October 2.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Xi Jinping rolls out vision for China in 2035, sparks buzz about his future role
Oct 30, 2020 16:44 IST
LeT behind killing of 3 BJP leaders in Kashmir, says senior police official
Oct 30, 2020 18:01 IST
EC revokes Kamal Nath’s star campaigner status for multiple code violations
Oct 30, 2020 18:05 IST
Bengal boy beaten to death as parents support us, says BJP; cops call it suicide
Oct 30, 2020 17:45 IST

latest news

KXIP vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020 Latest Match updates
Oct 30, 2020 18:05 IST
‘As a crime writer, I find Mumbai safe, but the statistics disagree’
Oct 30, 2020 18:02 IST
‘Murder plot of Janata Dal Rashtravadi’s Sheohar candidate hatched in Tihar jail’: Police
Oct 30, 2020 18:04 IST
NASA’s moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on US election
Oct 30, 2020 17:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.