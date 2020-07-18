Sections
Home / Cities / Mare owners lose their share thanks to low-key weddings

Mare owners lose their share thanks to low-key weddings

Most people are either postponing their weddings or leaving out the brass band and mares in view of restrictions on social gatherings

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 21:59 IST

By Harsimran Singh Batra, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

What’s adding to their woes is that they have to spend a huge amount on the upkeep mares even as there are no earnings. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Once an integral part of the ‘baraat’, mare owners are finding themselves out of business as the social distancing requirements in view of the Covid-19 outbreak has forced people to go for low-key weddings.

What’s adding to their woes is that they have to spend a huge amount on the upkeep mares even as there are no earnings. “I have 15 wedding mares and spend around Rs 2,000 a day to buy fodder. With no cash inflow, this is becoming increasingly difficult,” says Darshan Lal Pappu, who has been in the business for the last 25 years.

He says that they were getting bookings until April but once the state government imposed a 30-guest limit in July, people started opting out.

“People are either postponing their weddings or leaving out the brass band and mares,” he says, adding, “The months of April, November and December are crucial for us as this is when most of the weddings take place. If the restrictions continue, I am not sure how our families will survive.”



One of his employees, Gulshan, says, “Each mare service provider employs at least 15-20 people. Most of us do not have any other skill. How will we provide for our families if we don’t get work?”

Naresh Kumar, a mare service provider on Noorwala road, says, “There are no buyers for mares. Otherwise we could have earned at least Rs 50,000-60,000 by selling one mare.”

He added that the state government should ease the curbs on wedding gatherings or else they would die of starvation.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

2 Amritsar men held for stoning friend to death after fight over board game
Jul 18, 2020 22:14 IST
India summons Pakistani envoy over death of 3 civilians in LoC ceasefire violation
Jul 18, 2020 22:12 IST
Back to the wall, Nepal PM Oli goes for broke. Now wants a party convention
Jul 18, 2020 22:08 IST
As Covid-19 cases soar, Kerala begins ‘cluster care strategy’
Jul 18, 2020 22:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.