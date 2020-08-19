Markanda river in spate, water enters Kurukshetra villages

As per locals, the heavy rainfall witnessed in the past three days has led to the overflowing of river, whose water has entered Jharoli Khurd, Ajrana Kalan, Ajrana Khurd, Jhansa, Thaska Miraji, Khanjarpur, Bibipur, Kalsana, Kathwa, Tangor and Rohti villages of Shahbad block. (HT Photo )

Several villages of Kurukshetra and acres of standing crops have submerged due to overflowing of Markanda river.

As per locals, the heavy rainfall witnessed in the past three days has led to the overflowing of river, whose water has entered Jharoli Khurd, Ajrana Kalan, Ajrana Khurd, Jhansa, Thaska Miraji, Khanjarpur, Bibipur, Kalsana, Kathwa, Tangor and Rohti villages of Shahbad block.

According to the information, people living in slum areas, especially in Bazigar Dera, along Markanda river had to be evacuated.

Kathwa village head Amarinder Singh said, “Hundreds of villagers are locked inside their houses as the connectivity to the village has been cut-off due to flood water. We are facing problems in feeding the cattle as the crops and fodder is under water.”

Residents of flooded villages alleged that for the past at least four years, they have been encountering the same problem, but the government did not take any step to prevent the flooding.

However, Shahbad SDM Kiran Singh said due to heavy rainfall, the river was in spate, but there were no floods. “The administration has sounded alert in some low-lying areas. As of now, there was no need of evacuation but if required, our teams are ready,” she added.

She also urged people to cooperate with the administration and said a control room has been set up. “We have provided helpline numbers to ensure that people could avail immediate help if required,” the SDM said.

Though some villagers claimed that their crops were submerged, the SDM said there were no reports of damage to crops yet. The water will take some time to recede, she added.