Markaz case: 79 Bangladeshi and 42 Kyrgyz nationals set free

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday allowed 79 Bangladeshi and 42 Kyrgyz nationals, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz here, to walk free after they accepted mild charges under the plea bargaining agreement related to various violations, including visa norms, during the Covid-19 lockdown.

A plea bargain is an arrangement between the prosecutor and accused whereby the latter pleads guilty to a lesser charge in exchange for a more lenient sentence, or an agreement to drop other charges.

Metropolitan Magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh allowed 79 Bangladeshi nationals to walk free on payment of a fine of Rs 5,000 each, advocate Ashima Mandla, appearing for them, said.

Metropolitan Magistrate Rohit Gullia allowed 42 Kyrgyzstan nationals to walk free on payment of a fine of Rs 5,000 each, advocate Fahim Khan appearing for them said.

The court allowed them to walk free after the Sub-divisional magistrate of Defence Colony, who was the complainant in the case; Assistant Commissioner of Police of Lajpat Nagar, Inspector of Nizamuddin, said they have no objection to the decision.

However, eight nationals from Kyrgyzstan and three from Bangladesh did not plead guilty to the charges against them and claimed trial before the court.

The police had filed charge sheets against 956 foreigners from 36 countries, including 122 Mayalsians, for violating visa rules, violating government guidelines issued in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and regulations regarding Epidemic diseases Act, Disaster Management Act and prohibitory orders under section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure.

They were also accused of offences under sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 271 (Disobedience to quarantine rule) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Foreigners Act.