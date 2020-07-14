Markaz congregation: More foreigners walk free, get bail

New Delhi:

A Delhi court on Tuesday allowed foreign nationals from five countries who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz to walk free after they entered into a plea bargaining agreement and accepted milder charges. Another court also granted bail to 150 foreigners from Indonesia.

A plea bargain is an arrangement between the prosecutor and accused, whereby the latter pleads guilty to a lesser charge in exchange for a more lenient sentence, or an agreement to drop other charges.

Metropolitan Magistrate Dev Choudhary allowed foreigners from Djibouti, Mali, Kenya and 17 Sri Lankans to walk free on payment of a fine of Rs 5,000 each, said advocate Ashima Mandla, who appearing for them.

Metropolitan Magistrate Akash allowed a few Myanmar nationals to walk free on payment of a fine of 5,000 each, while others claimed trial before the court, their counsel Fahim Khan said.

Three Sri Lankans and other foreigners from Nigeria and Tanzania claimed trial before the court, the lawyer said.

Meanwhile, another court granted bail to 150 foreign nationals from Indonesia who were charge-sheeted for attending the Tablighi Jamaat congregation here, allegedly in violation of visa norms and violating government guidelines issued in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur granted relief to the foreigners on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 10,000 each.

To date, 682 foreign nationals from 35 different countries, who were charge-sheeted in the case, have been granted bail by the court.

The police had in June filed 59 charge sheets, including supplementary ones, against 956 foreigners belonging to 36 different countries in the case.

The accused, who was granted bail on Tuesday, will file their plea bargaining applications on Wednesday, said advocates Ashima Mandla, Mandakini Singh and Fahim Khan, appearing for them.

During cognisance of the charge sheets on July 6, the court was informed by the Investigating Officer (IO) that the 956 accused were investigated for charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and criminal conspiracy to endanger life or personal safety of others.“However, to date, no evidence has come against the foreigners for these,” the investigation officer told the court.

The police had filed charge sheets against 956 foreigners from 36 countries, including 122 Mayalsians, for violating visa rules, violating government guidelines issued in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and regulations regarding Epidemic diseases Act, Disaster Management Act and prohibitory orders under section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure.

They were accused of offences under sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 271 (Disobedience to quarantine rule) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Foreigners Act.