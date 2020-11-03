Marked absent, given zero: Final-year students sweat over ‘faulty’ DU results of online exams

New Delhi: Delhi University’s online open-book exams have run into a fresh round of opposition, with several final-year undergraduate students, who recently received their results, alleging that they were either marked absent, or given zero entirely, outcomes which they said would throw their futures into doubt.

The varsity’s decision to conduct open-book exams online as a one-time measure in view of the pandemic was severely controversial, and met with staunch opposition from several students and faculty members. Despite this, online OBE were held for the university’s 260,000 final-year UG and PG students between August 10 and 31.

University officials said they are looking to resolve students’ complaints within three days of them being filed.

Yogendra Jaiswal, a student of Rajdhani College a BCom (Hons) student said he was given zero in two subjects, results that he said were “not possible”.

“How can one get a zero in the open book format where we were allowed to use books? I have already taken admission in an MBA programme in a private institute in Pune and my family also took a bank loan of ₹16 lakh for my higher education. I have to submit my final-year mark sheets by November 10. They won’t allow me to join with this result.”

Jaiswal visited his college on Tuesday, and was asked to submit a request for re-evaluation. “I do not know how much time the university will take to declare the results. I am extremely anxious about my future,” he said.

RD Sharma, the college’s nodal officer to deal with OBE matters, said Jaiswal’s is not an isolated case in Rajdhani College.

“We have received complaints of around 14-15 students who have either been marked absent or been given zero marks in some subjects. We have around five such cases in B Com (Hons) itself. We have contacted the University’s examination branch, which has asked us to forward the applications to them with the respective answer scripts,” he said.

During the exams, students were given four hours to download question papers from the DU examination portal, complete the test, scan and upload the answer scripts. Students were also given an option to email the answer scripts to their college. Teachers evaluated these exam scripts online.

Officials at other colleges said they have been receiving similar complaints from students.

Binoy Bhushan, nodal officer at Aryabhatta College, said he has received at least 60 such complaints over the past week. “The students even have the acknowledgment slips issued to them by the University’s examination portal after they submitted their answer scripts and have still been marked absent in those subjects,” he said.

Ramjas College’s nodal officer Ritu Sharma said they have received over 50 such complaints.

“The complaints are from students who have either been marked absent or received a zero in some subjects. Students are distressed. Many of them have to apply for Masters courses, and deadlines to submit final results and provisional certificates of having qualified the undergraduate exams are fast approaching,” she said.

At Hindu College, at least 25 students have been marked absent in one or more subjects despite appearing in the exams. College nodal officer KK Kaul said, “The University should issue a notification asking all other higher education institutions to extend the dates of submission of undergraduate results otherwise many students will miss out on their opportunities.”

The University’s dean of examinations DS Rawat said the department is trying to resolve the complaints within three days of receiving them.

“Many students have not entered their details, including paper code or roll number properly on the paper before scanning and sending it. Some of them have also sent the answers scripts to multiple email addresses. That’s why these issues are arising. We are taking note of each and every complaint and trying to resolve it,” he said

.