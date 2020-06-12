Market committee official thrashed by Sonali Phogat appears before Haryana women commission

A day after Tik Tok star-turned-BJP leader Sonali Phogat submitted her statement before the Haryana state commission for women, Sultan Singh, the market committee official whom she purportedly thrashed, appeared before the commission along with his wife on Thursday.

The commission’s vice-chairperson Preeti Bhardwaj said, “ We asked the market committee official whether he was booked in any other case of outraging the modesty of women.He clearly said that he has no such case against him. Then we ask him to give us an affidavit assuring the same. He said that he will talk to his lawyer before doing so. Sultan told us that he had not used any indecent language against BJP leader Sonali Phogat.”

Bharadwaj further said that Phogat had submitted audio evidence of Sultan Singh purportedly expressing derogatory views about women in politics. The veracity audio clip is being verified, she added.

As per reports, a relative of Singh had also accused him of abusing her but she had withdrawn the complaint following family pressure.

The Balsamand police had registered an FIR against Sonali Phogat under Sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 332 (hurting public servant to deter him from duty), 353 (criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), while Sultan Singh was booked under sections 354 (assault or criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).