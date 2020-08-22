Markets in Kalyan-Dombivli limits witness crowding despite rise in Covid-19 cases

Despite the high number of Covid-19 cases in Kalyan and Dombivli, the markets at Shivaji Chowk and Phadke Road in the twin cities were crowded on Friday, with residents stepping out for festival purchasing on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi.

All the shops were open and hawkers selling flowers and other items required for the religious rituals on the footpaths. Many were without masks and did not adhere to the social distancing norms, either, raising concerns among activists and experts.

“The markets in the city were completely crowded on Friday, with people flouting all the norms. When the civic body planned to open shops on all the days, they should have monitored the situation. KDMC has the highest number of cases in MMR. The cases will increase in the coming days, “said Sreeniwas Ghanekar, founder of Alert Citizens Forum, Kalyan.

Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) on Friday recorded the highest daily surge of 424 for the month of August. KDMC also has the highest number of Covid-19 cases (28,829) in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), excluding Mumbai, positive cases as per the state government records. The active cases in KDMC stand at 3,168 reveal the civic body records.

KDMC epidemic officer, Pratibha Panpatil said, “There was a spike in the positive cases on Friday due to the increased in the number of tests as well as the reopening of shops on all the days. There is a rise in the movement of the people on the streets and this will lead to a surge in the cases in the coming days. We are taking precautionary measures to deal with the situation.”

According to Rakesh Mutha, president of Kalyan Shahar Vyapari Mahasangh, a traders’ body, the organisation complained to the civic body against permitting hawkers to sell.

“All the retailers are taking the necessary precautions. However, on Friday, the hawkers were allowed to conduct business, due to which the streets were crowded. We have complained to the civic body against giving permissions to hawkers, as it leads to crowding and there is no control on the crowd, “said Mutha.