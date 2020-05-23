Sections
Home / Cities / Markfed inspector assaulted in Batala grain market; 1 held

Markfed inspector assaulted in Batala grain market; 1 held

Eyewitnesses claim that one of the assailants and the main accused, Randhir Singh, was dressed as a nihang, and was inebriated at the time of the incident

Updated: May 23, 2020 23:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Batala

A 45-year-old inspector, Karan Sunil, working with Markfed, was injured after a group of four men assaulted him in the local grain market on Saturday. The incident began after Sunil intervened in an argument of truck drivers in the market over weight of their consignments to be sent out during the lockdown.

Eyewitnesses claim that one of the assailants and the main accused, Randhir Singh, was dressed as a nihang, and was inebriated at the time of the incident. DSP City BK Singla, however, has denied that any of the four assailants is a nihang.

On April 12, a Nihang had chopped off the hand of an assistant sub-inspector in Patiala.

The other accused are Gurmeet Singh, Mangal Singh and Ravinder Singh. The victim Sunil has sustained injuries in his back and is admitted to the Batala civil hospital. The main accused, Randhir, has been arrested, but is also admitted to the civil hospital with injuries. The rest of the accused are absconding.



Batala grain market president Malkit Singh said authorities needed to increase the security at the market for them to work peacefully.

All accused have been booked under Section 353 (using assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 186 (voluntarily obstructing public servant from duty) of the Indian Penal Code.

STRAP/BLURB

Four men attacked him after a dispute over weight of a truck consignment; police refute eyewitness claim that the main accused is a nihang

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Schools must ensure access to e-classes for the poor: Govt to Delhi HC
May 23, 2020 23:36 IST
CITCO employee abduction case: Multani died due to torture in custody, says dismissed Punjab Police cop Pinki
May 23, 2020 23:35 IST
Pvt schools must provide devices, internet to poor students for online classes: Delhi govt tells HC
May 23, 2020 23:35 IST
HT Brunch Cover Story: 5 stories from the Ramayana you haven’t heard before
May 23, 2020 23:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.