Married woman ends life after blackmail by paramour, 5 booked

The accused were harassing the 36-year-old mother of two; had shared her objectionable pictures with her UK-based husband.

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 19:17 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The woman died at a Ludhiana hospital on June 25 after strangulating herself with a dupatta a day earlier. (Representative photo)

Depressed over blackmail and harassment by her paramour, a 36-year-old woman ended her life by strangulating herself at Bhaini Colony of Jamalpur.

On her father’s complaint, the Jamalpur police have booked Harpreet Singh and his accomplices, Ghona, Sunny, Sheebu and Ravi, all residents of Noor Mahal, Jalandhar district.

The woman’s father told the police that his daughter’s husband was living in the UK for the past eight years, while she and her two sons lived with her in-laws in Jalandhar.

Recently, his daughter came in contact with Harpreet through her acquaintance, Ravi. During their meetings, they developed physical relations, following which Harpreet started blackmailing her for money.



ASI Harbhajan Singh, in-charge, Mundian police post, said Harpreet, in connivance with his aides, sent the woman’s objectionable pictures to her husband.

She eventually shared the matter with her father, who brought her to Ludhiana. But, Harpreet kept harassing her. When her father confronted Harpreet and his aides, they threatened him as well, the ASI said.

On June 24, the woman strangulated herself with a dupatta. Her parents rushed to a local hospital, where she died on June 25.

After her father lodged a complaint on Saturday, the five accused were booked under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. Police have launched a manhunt to arrest the accused.

