Married woman, lover found dead in Tarn Taran village

The duo was missing since past four days.

Updated: May 12, 2020 23:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Tarn Taran

The decomposed bodies of a 20-year-old woman and her ‘friend’ were found in a wheat field on the outskirt of Duhal Kohna village in Bhikhiwind subdivision on Tuesday.

The deceased are Jyoti and Jugraj Singh alias Jugga of Duhal Kohna village. The duo was missing since past four days. Police have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC against the Jyoti’s mother Sukhi and her cousin Gurbhej Singh at Khemkaran police station.

SHO Tarsem Masih said the case was registered on complaint of Jugga’s father Kulwant Singh. Sarpanch Avtar Singh said, “The bodies were partially burnt. Jyoti was married to a man of Bharariwal village in Amritsar, but was living at her maternal home since past few months.”

“On May 8, the duo had gone missing. Bhikhiwind DSP Rajbir Singh and SHO Masih reached the spot and started investigation. The DSP said, “The duo was in a relationship. We found some poisonous substance near the bodies. Probe is on to ascertain the exact cause of the deaths.”



He said, “It seems they have died around two day back. However, postmortem reports are awaited.” Jugga’s family has accused the woman’s family of killing the duo.

