Mask is a vaccine to check second wave in Covid cases in Pune: Saurabh Rao

PUNE: Our mask is our vaccine. If we want to avoid the second surge predicted by central government team, we need to wear face masks and follow other guidelines, said Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao and municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar.

Addressing the media, Rao said, “The Central team recently visited Pune and warned of a possible second surge in the city during December and January. The surge is mainly because of unlocking, economic activity and winter-related reasons.”

The senior official Rao said, “We can avoid the second surge. Our vaccine is our mask right now. The possibility of a second spike in Covid-19 cases mainly depends on how we are going to lead our lives in terms of hygiene in the next few weeks. With the upcoming festival season and the winter season, if residents use mask when they venture out, followed social distancing and hand sanitisation, then Pune would be in a better position to tackle the virus.”

According to Rao, experts say that the second wave would not be as strong as the first spike. “However, the administration is prepared and has enough oxygen and ventilator beds available,” he said.

Talking about the positivity rate, the divisional commissioner said that though the figure is coming down in the division, experts claim that the pandemic would be stated as in control only when the figure touches below 10 per cent.

Naidu Hospital patients may be shifted

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “PMC plans to set up the new Atal Bihari Vajpayee medical college at the premises of Naidu Hospital. If that work gets started, the administration may require to shift Covid-19 patients from the civic-run Hospital. The civic body has got the go-ahead to start the medical college. Recently, PMC handed over Kamla Nehru hospital for the proposed medical college project.