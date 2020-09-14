Sections
Mask of confusion: Fine the driver, but not the passengers, says dy speaker of legislative council Neelam Gorhe

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 19:54 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE: Deputy speaker of the Maharashtra legislative council Neelam Gorhe laid out for media persons what she believed was the action needed to ensure Punekars in cars kept to the anti-Covid mask rule.

In the city on Monday, after her election to the legislative council post, Gorhe said: “Citizens must use masks, but, at the same time, police also need to take action against car drivers not wearing masks. There is no need to act against car passengers not using masks if their windows are closed.”

“It is true that Pune’s Covid situation is becoming critical. One of the reasons is the transfer of the municipal commissioner. There are some errors at the administrative level. Despite awareness, citizens avoid the use of masks, which is wrong,” she said.

‘Not in the loop, no invitations: this is wrong’



Deputy speaker of the Maharashtra legislative council Neelam Gorhe also raised objections about the functioning of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU).



Gorhe said, “PMRDA and the university of Pune are not keeping MLAs in the loop and are not even sending out any invitations. This is wrong.”

