Masked duo loots man at gunpoint in Panchkula

Two masked miscreants looted ₹20,000 from a 52-year-old man at a milk booth in Sector 28 here on Wednesday.

The incident took place around 4pm. A police official said, “Kuldip Singh was manning the Vita Booth, located near the diving road of sector 27/28, owned by his brother, who was away at the time. Soon, two youths came on a bike and asked for a milk packet. As Kuldip turned to get the milk, the suspects barged in and attacked him.”

According to Kuldip, one of the masked robbers pointed a gun at him and the other stole ₹20,000 from him and both sped away.

Kuldip sustained some minor injuries in the incident, police said adding that an FIR will be registered under Section 394 of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Arms Act.