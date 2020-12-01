Sections
Masked man opens fire at Tarn Taran-based realtor in Jagraon

Victim has narrow escape as bullets hit his car instead.

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 23:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A Tarn Taran-based realtor had a close shave after an unidentified man fired four bullets at him near Sidhwan Kalan village in Jagraon on Monday night.

The victim escaped the murderous attack as the bullets hit his car.

The victim, Pargat Singh, 45, of Jawandan Kalan village, Tarn Taran, said that he was commuting to Ludhiana in his Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire car via Harike, Moga and Jagraon. On the way, he stopped at a shrine near Jagraon to pay obeisance. As he resumed his journey, he reached near Sidhwan Kalan village, where a masked suddenly came in front his car. He was wearing a “parna” on his head that he had also used to conceal his face.

As he slammed the brakes, the masked man approached him and flashed a gun. Before he could comprehend what’s happening, the accused fired four bullets at him. But he dodged the shots, which hit various parts of the car. He raised the alarm which prompted the assailant to flee.

Sub-inspector Kamaldeep Kaur, who is investigating the case, said the shooter was alone and didn’t rob the victim, which points at the incident being a fallout of a rivalry.

A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been lodged against the unidentified accused. Police have not ruled out involvement of a contract killer in the crime.

