Massive movement of migrants as 28 Shramik trains carry 35,000 migrants out of Pune division

PUNE Pune divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar on Thursday said that 28 Shramik special trains had departed from Pune division carrying 35,163 migrant labourers to various destinations in the country.

He was addressing a press conference along with Pune municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad, Pune police commissioner K Venkatesham and other top officials on Thursday.

On Friday, seven more trains- four from Pune and three from Kolhapur- are scheduled to leave carrying 9,368 migrants.

Of these 28 trains, 13 had left from Pune, six from Kolhapur, four from Satara, three from Sangli and two from Solapur, he said. The trains from Kolhapur will carry 1,450 passengers each to Balia and Prayagraj, he said.

In Kolhapur, some 6,000 migrants had agitated and exited the Shirol industrial area on Thursday after which two trains to Uttar Pradesh had been organised for them.

Besides train movement, 17,290 migrants had left by road transport, he said.

The Pune divisional commissioner said he would be submitting a report to the state government on his recommendations for the containment zones after the 17th when lockdown 3.0 comes to an end.

Pune municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said the doubling rate for Pune was now 13 days. He said as per revised estimates, the number of positive cases in Pune would touch 5,000 as against the previous estimate of 9,600 cases.

With workers in short supply, contractors begin their poaching

Yogesh Joshi

Pune: With shortage of workers due to lockdown, industrialists from parts of Pune district have complained about poaching of labourers by contractors. The industrialists during their meeting with Pune divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar on Wednesday raised the issue of contractors poaching labourers who are currently in short supply after many of them left for their native places at a time when various industries have resumed operations in view of relaxations in the lockdown.

“I heard some of the issues raised by industrialists during our meeting. I am now compiling a report to be sent to government for necessary action,” said Mhaisekar on Thursday during the press conference.

The Divisional commissioner assured industrialists and members of industry body Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) of issues raised to be addressed.

“There is currently mismatch between demand for labourers and supply. As a result of which the labourers are also asking for more wages. It is part of economics,” said Mhaisekar.

Industries facing this issue are mostly from Chakan-Talegaon belt where most firms are from automobile sector and has seen reverse migration on large scale.

According to Secretary, Federation of Chakan Industries (FCI), Dileep Batwal, there is continuous movement of labourers from Chakan. “With many workers leaving Chakan in past two months, industries are facing massive shortage of labourers. This has resulted in labour contractors poaching workers. The situation may even create law and order problems if the government does not address it immediately,” said Batwal.

As per estimates by Federation of Chakan Industries, there are around 2.5 lakh labourers working in various industries of which around 1 lakh have left for home.