Mastermind of ₹1 billion GST fraud held in Panipat

The search was conducted in Panipat following inputs about fictitious, fake and fraudulent Input Tax Credit (ITC) passed on by bogus or fake firms for trading of bitumen.

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 21:42 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Karnal

Officials of the Anti-Evasion CGST on Friday conducted a raid in Panipat and arrested the mastermind behind the ₹105.36 crore fraud involving GST of ₹19.25 crore perpetrated through multiple bogus firms in Haryana.

The accused has been identified as Mohit Bathla of Panipat. Joint commissioner CGST Rachana Singh said the raid was conducted following an investigation by officials of Anti-Evasion, CGST Panchkula. She said the search was conducted in Panipat following inputs about fictitious, fake and fraudulent Input Tax Credit (ITC) passed on by bogus or fake firms for trading of bitumen.

Singh said there are inputs that Bathla issued bogus invoices without supply of actual goods and thereby creating a chain of fake ITC. “Investigation in this case is in progress to unravel the network and multiple chains of fake invoices benefactors and possibility of more arrests cannot be ruled out,” she added.

Bathla has been taken into custody and will be produced in the court on Saturday.

As many as 26 out of 65 cases of GST frauds registered in the state were reported in Panipat alone and around 49 non-existing firms were identified by the CGST and SGST authorities. Several people have been arrested for multiple crore tax evasion fraud since 2017.

