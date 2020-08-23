Sections
Home / Cities / ‘Masterminds behind Dabholkar, Lankesh murder, still not arrested’

‘Masterminds behind Dabholkar, Lankesh murder, still not arrested’

Vinod Nikole, a Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) member of legislative assembly (MLA) from Dahanu, on Saturday questioned the central bureau of investigation (CBI)...

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 23:43 IST

By Ram Parmar,

Vinod Nikole, a Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) member of legislative assembly (MLA) from Dahanu, on Saturday questioned the central bureau of investigation (CBI) team’s interest in probing the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

“Why the CBI is so keen on probing the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput when the killers of social activists Dr Narendra Dabholkar, labour activist Govind Pansare, Kannada writer Prof MM Kalburgi and journalist Gauri Lankesh are roaming free,” Nikole said.

“We do not oppose the CBI probe in the death of the actor, but the same alacrity by the CBI is missing in the murders of the above four activists,” said Nikole.

The CBI has till now not arrested the mastermind behind Dabholkar’s murder, and till date, no charge sheet has been filed in all the four cases, he said. Nikole also claimed that the CBI was taken up with the actor’s death probe only because the Bihar elections are due in a few months.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Masterminds behind Dabholkar, Lankesh murder, still not arrested’
Aug 23, 2020 23:43 IST
UK long knew Dawood’s Pakistan address and more than two dozen aliases
Aug 23, 2020 23:42 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: CBI records trio’s statements
Aug 23, 2020 23:41 IST
FYJC admissions: Science, commerce streams in demand; Arts trails by some measure
Aug 23, 2020 23:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.