Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Matka king Gaikwad fired at, attacked with iron rod in Ulhasnagar

Matka king Gaikwad fired at, attacked with iron rod in Ulhasnagar

Ulhasnagar police have registered an attempt to murder case against two unknown persons for allegedly firing three rounds of bullets on Sandip Gaikwad, one of the aides of Omi...

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 00:21 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Ulhasnagar police have registered an attempt to murder case against two unknown persons for allegedly firing three rounds of bullets on Sandip Gaikwad, one of the aides of Omi Kalani. As he wasn’t hit by any of the bullets, they assaulted him with an iron rod on Wednesday night.

Vitthalwadi Police have admitted Gaikwad to a hospital.

Two persons have been arrested from Nashik on Thursday night by Thane anti-extortion cell.

According to police, Gaikwad, 40, is an allegedly famous Matka King and has businesses like construction and hardware shop. On Wednesday night, after 11.30 pm he came out of a popular bar at Shriram Chowk, Ulhasnagar. He was with his friend Jahangir More. While he was walking towards his car, two people came in a car and started firing at him.

The police said, “The accused first fired three bullets and later got out of the car with rods and started beating Gaikwad. After he started bleeding, they stopped and fled the spot. All of them had worn masks, therefore no one could identify them. One of the night duty police vans followed the accused car for a long time but they fled.”

Senior police inspector Ramesh Bhome said, “We have registered a case against unknown people under Section 307. Our different teams are searching the accused. Meanwhile, we have admitted the victim to a private hospital.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US urges Sri Lanka to make ‘difficult but necessary’ choices over China ties
Oct 23, 2020 00:57 IST
Task of China talks is troops’ ‘comprehensive disengagement’, says India
Oct 22, 2020 22:48 IST
Defence pact with India on geospatial information sharing in the works: US
Oct 23, 2020 00:59 IST
Day before Imran Khan’s big FATF test, India hammers Pak for terror safe havens
Oct 22, 2020 23:35 IST

latest news

3,882 new cases in Delhi, highest since sept 19; positivity rate jumps to 6.61%
Oct 23, 2020 01:31 IST
Panjab University releases tentative admission schedule for postgrad courses
Oct 23, 2020 01:29 IST
IPL 2020, CSK vs MI Preview: It is MI’s match to lose against miserable CSK
Oct 23, 2020 01:28 IST
Bathinda bitcoin trader kills wife, two minor kids before turning gun on self
Oct 23, 2020 01:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.