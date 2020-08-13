Sections
Home / Cities / Matka king murder: Cops arrest two accused

Matka king murder: Cops arrest two accused

Thane Police’s crime branch arrested the two accused in the murder of businessman and alleged matka King Jignesh Thakkar, 43, which took place on July 31 in Kalyan, on...

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 00:36 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Thane Police’s crime branch arrested the two accused in the murder of businessman and alleged matka King Jignesh Thakkar, 43, which took place on July 31 in Kalyan, on Wednesday. One of the two arrested accused, Dharmesh Shah, 43, was the main shooter in the incident who shot at Thakkar over financial rift between the two. the other accused has been identified as Sunil Gajanan Narvekar, 35. The crime branch has arrested six people in the murder so far.

Jignesh Thakkar was shot dead by four people on two bikes in Suyash Plaza building compound around 10pm.

Senior inspector N Bankar of Mahatma Phule police station said, “We have arrested all the five persons responsible for the murder of Thakkar. Dharmesh was arrested by Thane crime branch on Wednesday from Gujarat. We will take him into police custody on Thursday. All are arrested have been booked under section 302 for murder.”

According to Mahatma Phule police, crime branch earlier arrested Jaipal Bhalsingh Dulgaj alias Jaypal, who fired a gun along with Dharmesh. Later, police arrested two more accused, Amjad Pathan, 32, who has a history of cases under narcotics act, and Dhanraj Shah, Dharmesh’s younger brother who is wanted in five to six cases of attempt to murder. Mahatma Phule police also arrested Chetan Patel, 40, Dharmesh’s friend, who was the reason behind the murder.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Not begging from Punjab, demanding only rightful space in assembly building: Haryana speaker
Aug 13, 2020 00:57 IST
Highest single-day spike of 39 Covid-19 deaths in Punjab
Aug 13, 2020 00:54 IST
Maha’s foster care scheme: Take care of kids for 1-3 yrs
Aug 13, 2020 00:52 IST
Pawar calls Parth immature for demanding CBI probe in Rajput case
Aug 13, 2020 00:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.