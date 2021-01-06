Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Mayor, councillors take oath in Panchkula

Mayor, councillors take oath in Panchkula

On December 30, after a closely-contested mayoral election, Goyal had trumped Congress’ Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia by 2,057 votes

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 08:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Kulbhushan Goyal taking oath as the new mayor of Panchkula at PWD Rest House on Tuesday. (SANT ARORA/HT)

The newly-elected mayor of Panchkula, Kulbhushan Goyal of Bharatiya Janata Party, along with 20 councillors of the municipal corporation, on Tuesday, took oath at the PWD Rest House here.

Haryana assembly speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta was also present at the ceremony.

On December 30, after a closely-contested mayoral election, Goyal had trumped Congress’ Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia by 2,057 votes in his first success at electoral politics. Fighting the assembly elections on the INLD ticket, he had lost to Gupta in 2014. He later joined BJP in 2019.

As the BJP also secured a majority in the 20-member MC House by winning 11 seats in alliance with the Jannayak Janata Party, the term seems like a cakewalk for the new mayor, whose party is in power in the state and at the Centre as well. The Congress won seven seats; the other two went to independent candidates.

The councillors who also took oath on Tuesday include Narinder Pal Singh Lubana (BJP) from ward 1, Suresh Kumar Verma (BJP) from ward 2, Ritu (BJP) of ward 3, Sonia Sood (BJP) of ward 4, Jai Kumar Kaushik (BJP) of ward 5, Pankaj (Congress) of ward 6, Usha Rani (Congress) of ward 7, Harinder Malik (BJP) of ward 8, Rajesh Kumar (JJP) of ward 9, Gurmail Kaur (Congress) of ward 10.

Other councilors are Omwati Punia (independent) ward 11, Sonu (BJP) of ward 12, Suneet Kumar (BJP) of ward 13, Sushil Garg (JJP) of ward 14, Gautam Parsad (Congress) of ward 15, Rakesh Kumar (BJP) of ward 16, Akshay (Congress) of ward 17, Sandeep Singh (Congress) of ward 18, Paramjeet Kaur (Independent) of ward 19 and Salim (Congress) of ward 20.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

ICMR chief explains how Covaxin was approved, says no irregularity
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Farmers make their protest waterproof at Singhu border
by Anvit Srivastava
‘In line with public trust standards’: How SC judges arrived at Central Vista decision
by Abraham Thomas & Utkarsh Anand
Too close to call two Georgia Senate races that will decide fate of Biden’s agenda
by Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar

latest news

Panjab University traders’ body seeks relief in rent; varsity panel to take decision today
by Dar Ovais
NASA posts stunning pic of sunrise with inspirational caption. Seen it yet?
by Sanya Budhiraja
US could soon give 1 million Covid-19 vaccinations a day, says Anthony Fauci
by Associated Press | Posted by Karan Manral
Farmers’ protest: Delhi’s borders with Haryana, UP remain partly closed
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.