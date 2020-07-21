Mayor inspects ward No. 28 after residents complain of sewer overflow

With residents and councillor of ward number 28 raising a hue and cry over clogged sewer lines in different parts of the ward, mayor Balkar Sandhu along with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) councillor Paramjit Singh inspected the area on Tuesday.

The councillor and the residents of Prem Nagar, Durga Colony, New Durga Colony and nearby areas of Dhandari Khurd in ward 28 said that they have been forced to live in unhygienic conditions due to lackadaisical approach of the municipal corporation (MC) in dealing with the problems of choked sewer lines.

A resident of New Durga colony, Kundan said, “The MC has failed to act despite several complaints by the residents. We have been facing the same problem for the last two years. Dirty sewer water remains accumulated in the streets and there is always a fear of water contamination. The roads are in pathetic condition but authorities are not paying any heed to the problem.”

The residents said that the health department had found a ‘huge’ amount of larvae of Culex mosquitoes, which can spread Japanese encephalitis (an infection of the brain) and West Nile Virus, in stagnant dirty water at different locations of ward number 28.

Councillor Paramjit Singh said, “I had asked the mayor to visit my ward and look at the pathetic conditions in which the residents are forced to live in. The authorities have failed to find a solution to the problem despite repeated complaints and requests given by the residents. A disposal point needs to be established in the area so that the accumulated water could be pumped out. I have also asked the mayor to establish a railway underpass for connecting Dhandari Khurd with Dhandari Kalan as residents in a bid to cross the tracks, put their lives at risk by scaling the safety walls established around the railway tracks.”

Mayor Balkar Sandhu said, “I have directed the MC officials to find a solution for the problem at the earliest. Also, a disposal point would be established as demanded by the councillor.”

Mayor, MC chief inspects ongoing work of Jagraon Bridge

Sandhu and MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal also inspected the ongoing work of Jagraon bridge reconstruction on Tuesday.

Sandhu said, “The officials and the contractor have been asked to expedite the work on the project and the work of constructing the retaining wall and approach road by MC would be completed by mid-August.

As per the MC officials, the bridge would be opened for movement of traffic by September.