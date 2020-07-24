MBMC chief fire officer recovers from Covid

A chief fire officer of Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) defeated Covid-19 after battling the virus for 25 days. Prakash Borade was admitted in a Mira Road hospital after he tested positive on June 29.

He was put on ventilator support after his condition had worsened during the initial days of treatment. He was discharged on Wednesday.

Borade said he will re-join duty after completing the 14-day home quarantine protocol.

Meanwhile, the twin cities of Mira-Bhayander till Thursday night has recorded a total of 7,289 positive cases with 247 deaths. Many civic employees including deputy commissioner and police personnel have tested positive for the virus.