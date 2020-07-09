MBMC chief in home quarantine

The newly appointed Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) commissioner Dr Vijay Rathod is on a 14-day home quarantine after his deputy tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. A swab sample of the civic chief has been collect and the report is awaited.

MBMC headquarters has not been sealed yet but many of the staffers have been advised to go in home quarantine.

So far, Mira-Bhayander has seen 4,808 cases, with 175 cases on Wednesday, and 176 deaths.

Former chief minister and leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis had visited MBMC headquarters on Monday afternoon.