Sections
Home / Cities / MC chief visits micro-containment zone, urges residents to cooperate with govt officials

MC chief visits micro-containment zone, urges residents to cooperate with govt officials

He urged the residents to always wear a mask, maintain physical distancing and hand hygiene

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 20:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal visited Kidwai Nagar, a micro-containment zone, on Friday and interacted with the residents there.

While interacting with the residents, the MC chief urged for their cooperation with government officials. He said that the MC staff has been working tirelessly to ensure the safety and well being of residents.

Sabharwal said, “All micro-containment zones are being sanitised at regular intervals. Directions have also been issued to the staff to intensify the sanitisation and cleanliness drive so that we can break the Covid-19 chain.”

He urged the residents to always wear a mask, maintain physical distancing and hand hygiene.



The areas which have been announced as micro-containment zones in the city include Kucha No 5 in Field Ganj, Street No 3 in Vijay Nagar, Blocks B&C in GK Estate, from Lucky Hairdresser to RS Model School in Navi Abadi Khanna, from house no 37 to 76 in Kidwai Nagar, house no 161 to 209 in Janpath Colony near Ayali and from Sohal Building Workshop to Gas Agency in Street No 3 in Guru Gobind Singh Nagar, Daba Road.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

YCMH counselling centre provides a healing touch to mental health during pandemic
Jul 17, 2020 21:39 IST
Retired army man rushed to PGI with bullet injury
Jul 17, 2020 21:37 IST
‘India is among five nations with the lowest G20 carbon ‘food-print’
Jul 17, 2020 21:35 IST
Vettel fastest in rain-soaked 2nd practice for Hungarian Grand Prix
Jul 17, 2020 21:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.