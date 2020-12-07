MC elections: Ambala city SDM is now returning officer

Three days after district election officer and deputy commissioner Ashok Kumar Sharma had appointed municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Parth Gupta as the returning officer (RO) for the elections, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Sachin Gupta has now been given the charge in fresh orders issued on Monday.

The orders also stated that Gupta’s charge of the nodal officer for the polls will now be given to city magistrate Ashok Kumar.

The reason behind this immediate change, however, couldn’t be cleared as the DC remained incommunicado despite several attempts.

On this, Gupta said, “I can’t clear out the reason, but I’ve been given the charge. I’ve also appointed duty magistrates and sector officers for all 20 wards to keep a check on the election process. The officers have to be on duty otherwise disciplinary action will be taken.”

Gupta has given two wards each to the duty magistrates and one ward each to the sector officers.

Meanwhile, major parties like BJP and Congress have accelerated their candidate selection process. The saffron party is set to launch its new party office in the city on Wednesday that is expected to be a show of strength before the candidates are declared. Congress is still busy receiving the applications at the party office in the city.

Regional parties like former state minister Nirmal Singh’s Haryana Democratic Front will soon present it’s party manifesto. Former Union minister Venod Sharma’s Haryana Janchetna Party is yet to declare it’s candidates.