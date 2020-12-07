Sections
Home / Cities / MC elections: Former Panchkula mayor claims clean sweep by Congress

MC elections: Former Panchkula mayor claims clean sweep by Congress

On December 27, voting will take place from 8am till 5pm and on December 30, counting will be done from 8am onwards

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 22:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia said that under the leadership of state president Kumari Selja, the party will win all 20 seats of councillors as well as that of the mayor, that too by a great margin. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Former Panchkula mayor Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia claims the Congress party will have a clean sweep in the MC elections.

Ahluwalia said that under the leadership of state president Kumari Selja, the party will win all 20 seats of councillors as well as that of the mayor, that too by a great margin.

She said that the Congress party supported the farmers’ call of a Bharat Bandh on December 8. The Congress selection committee had given three days’ time till December 7, asking for applications from those interested to fight elections. A meeting will take place on Wednesday to take the final call.

Voting on December 27 from 8 am to 5pm

For the management of the upcoming MC elections, a meeting was held by the Panchkula deputy commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja, along with returning officer Mohamad Imraz Razza, additional returning officer and other administrative officers. Ahuja said that elections must take place peacefully and there should be transparency. On December 27, voting will take place from 8am till 5pm and on December 30, counting will be done from 8am onwards.

