MC elections: Panchkula admn sets up 275 booths in 20 wards

To ensure safe voting during the time of pandemic, the administration has set up 275 booths across 20 wards so that no more than 1,000 voters visit a booth on the day of voting, December 27.

The deputy commissioner of Panchkula, Mukesh Kumar Ahuja, informed that the number of booths has been increased and adequate arrangements to facilitate voting have been made.

There are 1,85,707 voters—98,323 men and 87,316 women—who are likely to cast votes on polling day.

Ahuja said that since ward 3 had 12,929 voters, it had the highest number of booths, 19. There are 18 polling booths in ward 7 with 10,982 voters; ward 11 has 12,231 voters; and ward 12 has 10,575 voters.

The least number of booths, that is eight, are in ward 6 with 6,301 voters and ward number 15 with 5,699 voters.

There are nine booths in ward 1, ward 2 has 11 booths, ward 4 has 17, ward 5 has 16 polling booths; there are 13 booths in ward 8, 16 in ward 9 and 17 in ward 10.

Ward 13 has 13 booths, ward 14 has 11 booths, ward 16 has 14, and there are 12 polling booths in ward 17. Wards 18, 19, 20 will have 10, 13 and 14 polling booths, respectively.

The administration has launched a helpline 0172-2590000 for residents who want to register complaints regarding the MC elections.