MC floats tender for architectural services to construct cow shelter in Ludhiana

Last date to submit the bid is June 15

Updated: May 23, 2020 23:40 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Till now, the stray cattle was being shifted to Govind Godham, Hambran Road, but its management said that they are already facing space shortage. (ht file photo)

The municipal corporation (MC) has floated a tender inviting expression for interest (EoI) for architectural services to construct a cow shelter (gaushala) near Noorpur Bet area. The last date to submit the bid is June 15. Citing shortage of space to shelter the large number of stray cattle roaming on the city roads, the MC decided to come up with a gaushala on a 10-acre land near Noorpur Bet. The MC is also trying to rope in NGOs for its operations and maintenance.

Earlier, the MC had contacted the gaushala at Tibba Road to shelter the animals, but the gaushala management claimed that they have no space for more cattle. Till now, the stray cattle was being shifted to Govind Godham, Hambran Road, but its management said that they are already facing space shortage. Godham is sheltering over 1,300 cattle for the civic body in exchange of a fixed amount of money, which is paid out of cow cess.

