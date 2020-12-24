MC polls: BJP, Congress, HJP release manifestos in Ambala

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal presented the manifesto for the Ambala municipal corporation polls for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janata Party coalition on Tuesday at an election rally in Dhulkot area.

The CM talked about the promises and the development projects undertaken by local MLA Aseem Goel. Khattar also promised to finally establish the Industrial Model Township (IMT) that he had announced in 2019 during the campaign for the assembly elections. IMT is said to be the dream project of former Union minister and local MLA Venod Sharma, who is also seeking votes on this issue.

Major promises made by the party include constructing two multi-level parkings and community toilets in every ward, improving roads and door-to-door garbage collection.

Congress national spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday introduced the election manifesto at a press conference here. The party that was in majority in the last House has promised to end the development charges, NOC system and contractual system of recruitment, construct multi-level parkings and toilets along with solving the problem of stray animals.

Surjewala said that even BJP MLA Aseem Goel had to protest outside the Haryana Vidhan Sabha in October against delay in paddy procurement and stage a sit-in to get his works done. Surjewala also said that independent or regional parties could not bring about a change like the national parties.

The other opposition party, former Union minister Venod Sharma-led Haryana Janchetna Party (HJP), also presented their manifesto.

Sharma said that the party will try to provide 2,000 jobs for the locals in the next five years, ending the NOC system; a special package for new villages added in the corporation will also be announced. Sharma also hit-out at the BJP’s election convener Sandeep Suchdeva for “using the police and the government” to pressurise him in a “false case”.