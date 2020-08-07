Sections
MC razes encroachment in Gandhi Nagar area

The civic body had served notice to Darshan Lal Baweja around 10 days ago and asked him to demolish the encroachment or face action

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 22:49 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Taking action against encroachment done by the chairman of the Ludhiana market committee on the portion outside his building in Gandhi Nagar area, the Municipal Corporation (MC) on Friday razed the illegal construction.

The civic body had served notice to Darshan Lal Baweja around 10 days ago and asked him to demolish the encroachment or face action.

Municipal Town Planner (MTP), Surinder Singh Bindra said, “Notice was served to the owner as the stairs were constructed on the road portion and the MC had received a complaint against the same. The encroachment has been razed by the civic body on Friday.”

Last month, the MC had also sealed the multi-story complex for violation of building bylaws. The MC had also recommended an FIR against the owner in the past over illegal construction.



The MC officials said that the anti-encroachment drive will continue in the coming days.

