Sections
Home / Cities / MC to hold e-auction of commercial sites, vacant plots

MC to hold e-auction of commercial sites, vacant plots

Interested bidders can register for e-auction till September 15

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 22:12 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A cash-strapped municipal corporation (MC) has decided to auction commercial properties and vacant plots, the registration process for which would commence from Tuesday.

Interested bidders can register for e-auction till September 15 (till 5 pm). The auction would take place on September 18 through the e-auction portal, www.tenderwizard.com/DLGP.

As per MC officials, they have identified several properties including five shops-cum-office sits (reserve price ₹1.5 lakh/sq yard) situated opposite Keys Hotel at Lodhi club road, 653 yards of land at Chandigarh road (reserve price ₹40,000/sq yard), 268.44 yards land situated backside Kailash Cinema (reserve price ₹38,000/sq yard) and 17 shops in bearing market situated below Jagraon bridge at old GT road (reserve price ₹1 lakh/sq yard).

MC joint commissioner, Kulpreet Singh said, “Mayor Balkar Sandhu has given the approval for the e-auction and registration process would commence on Tuesday. It will continue till September 15 and the e-auction would be held on September 18 from 9 am to 3 pm. Interested bidders can also get more details regarding the e-auction at www.mcludhiana.gov.in.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pranab Mukherjee dies: A look at his illustrious political career
Aug 31, 2020 19:29 IST
Pranab Mukherjee: The vice-captain who went on to be referee
Aug 31, 2020 21:57 IST
Pranab Mukherjee, ex-president and Congress veteran, dies in Delhi hospital
Aug 31, 2020 21:04 IST
India’s economy contracts by 23.9%, worst in decades
Aug 31, 2020 18:10 IST

latest news

China upgrading airbases and air defence facilities along LAC, say experts
Aug 31, 2020 23:39 IST
Amid apprehensions, JEE kicks off from Tuesday
Aug 31, 2020 23:35 IST
US to provide military assistance if China attacks in South China Sea: Philippines
Aug 31, 2020 23:35 IST
EDMC wants special funds from govt to fight Covid
Aug 31, 2020 23:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.