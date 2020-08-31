MC to hold e-auction of commercial sites, vacant plots

A cash-strapped municipal corporation (MC) has decided to auction commercial properties and vacant plots, the registration process for which would commence from Tuesday.

Interested bidders can register for e-auction till September 15 (till 5 pm). The auction would take place on September 18 through the e-auction portal, www.tenderwizard.com/DLGP.

As per MC officials, they have identified several properties including five shops-cum-office sits (reserve price ₹1.5 lakh/sq yard) situated opposite Keys Hotel at Lodhi club road, 653 yards of land at Chandigarh road (reserve price ₹40,000/sq yard), 268.44 yards land situated backside Kailash Cinema (reserve price ₹38,000/sq yard) and 17 shops in bearing market situated below Jagraon bridge at old GT road (reserve price ₹1 lakh/sq yard).

MC joint commissioner, Kulpreet Singh said, “Mayor Balkar Sandhu has given the approval for the e-auction and registration process would commence on Tuesday. It will continue till September 15 and the e-auction would be held on September 18 from 9 am to 3 pm. Interested bidders can also get more details regarding the e-auction at www.mcludhiana.gov.in.