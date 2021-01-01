Sections
MCCIA announces awards for 2020; Covid delays ceremony

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 20:08 IST

By HTC,

PUNE The Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), on Thursday, announced Its annual awards for 2020, some of which have been instituted seven decades ago.

The award for Innovation in Entrepreneurship instituted in the memory of GS Parkhe, was bagged by three firms – Earthcare Equipments, Ramelex and SmartCastrPro

“2020 has been a challenging year for us all, but I am glad that this year as well, MCCIA has continued its rich legacy of 70+ years by announcing the MCCIA Annual Awards, which support and encourage entrepreneurship, innovation and corporate social responsibility,” said Sudhir Mehta, president, MCCIA.

The chamber has instituted awards for recognition in different verticals of business recognition. These awards have been instituted and contributed by different trusts and are being administered under the banner of the MCCIA Annual Awards.



“Like last year, we are keen to organise the MCCIA Annual Awards function at Balgandharva to celebrate the resilience and success of entrepreneurs and innovators this year as well. However, given the unprecedented situation, this has been postponed for now. We will announce the dates for the award function as soon as the situation permits,” said Prashant Girbane, director-general, MCCIA.

Award for New Products and Design, instituted in the memory of the late Hari Joshi and late Malini Joshi was bagged by Quantesla Medical Technologies, while the award for Women Entrepreneurs instituted in the memory of the late Ramabai Joshi, was bagged by Blink Green.

The MCCIA also announced the BG Deshmukh Award for excellence in Corporate Social responsibility; the Brig SP Ghorpade award for MSMEs in defence production; the late Kiran Natu Udyojakta Puraskar, for first generation successful entrepreneur, and the RJ Rathi award.

