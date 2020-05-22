Sections
MCD parks to open from Saturday

New Delhi: Municipal parks in Delhi will remain open between 7 am and 7 pm from Saturday, civic officials said. Visitors will have to wear masks and mandatorily install Arogya Setu App in their mobile...

Updated: May 22, 2020

Hindustan Times

New Delhi: Municipal parks in Delhi will remain open between 7 am and 7 pm from Saturday, civic officials said. Visitors will have to wear masks and mandatorily install Arogya Setu App in their mobile phones to enter the park.

Access will be limited to activities such as walking and running. Group yoga, use of the open gym and exercise sessions will be prohibited.

The officials said people above 65 years of age and children below 10 years and pregnant women are advised to stay home. Spitting and chewing of gutka or tobacco in the park will be strictly prohibited.

The official said people will have to follow other prohibitory measures of Covid-19 such as observing social distancing, keeping hand sanitisers with them among others.



The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has 6095 parks, East Delhi Municipal Corporation has 2097 parks while 6000 parks fall under the jurisdiction of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

