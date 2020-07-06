MCD teachers get training in inclusive education

Sections
Updated: Jul 06, 2020 23:00 IST

By Ashish Mishra,

New Delhi:

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Monday started an online ‘Inclusive Education Training Programme’ for its 7,500 school teachers to enable them to focus on children with special abilities.

According to civic officials, teachers were trained how to sensitively handle and teach students with disabilities and how a healthy environment can be created for them in the class.

Teachers have been divided into 16 batches of around 450 participants each for the programme.



Civic officials said teachers at municipal schools generally are unable to harness capabilities of a student with any kind of disability because they cannot provide a conducive environment in the classroom.

Ira Singhal, deputy commissioner North Delhi Municipal Corporation, said it was for the first time municipal school teachers were being imparted training on inclusive education.

“Since teachers are not very familiar that what exactly is a disability and what limitations or abilities a disabled student has, they tend to mix physical disability with mental one and so they are unable to guide and treat that child well in a classroom environment. They generally think if a child is physically disabled, he would be mentally weak too and hence they fail to understand the child’s mental abilities. In such a scenario, the social inclusion of any student with a disability is hard. The training workshop is to overcome all these challenges and provide a conducive environment for inclusive education at municipal schools,” she said.

There are around 714 primary schools run by the north corporation where nearly 287,000 children get basic education. Mostly children from lower-income groups study at municipal schools across the city.

Singhal said the exercise, which will continue for the entire month, is being conducted online in the form of a webinar with the help of an NGO Vision Divyang and Rehab Council of India’s (RCI) Delhi chapter. Monday was the first day of the training session in which 600 teachers participated. The session continued for over six hours.

Mukesh Gupta, one of the trainers, said it is the system’s responsibility to create an environment where every individual is able to contribute to society as much as his capabilities are.

“Disabled children do not get that opportunity. In the training, teachers were told about the special needs of a child with a disability. Teachers enthusiastically took part in the exercise and asked nearly 4,187 questions related to various types of disabilities in children and ways to harness their capabilities through inclusive education,” he said.

