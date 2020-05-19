MD/MS COURSES: Punjab govt brings uniformity in fee structure of pvt colleges

The Punjab department of medical education and research has notified a modified policy providing for a uniform fee structure for postgraduate medical courses in four private medical institutes in the state from the current academic session.

The decision comes over a week after the department informed all medical and dental colleges in the state about the amendment to the Punjab Private Health Sciences Institution (Regulation of Admission, Fixation of Fee and Making Reservation) Act, 2006, which empowers it to fix the fee structure for all medical and dental colleges.

As per the modified notification, fee for MD/MS clinical courses in the Dayanand Medical College (DMC), Christian Medical College (CMC), both in Ludhiana, Sri Guru Ram Das University of Health Sciences (SGRDUHS), Amritsar, and Adesh University, Bathinda has now been fixed at Rs 6.5 lakh per annum.

The fee for the three-year MD/MS basic science courses has now been fixed at Rs 2.6 lakh per annum.

The amendment will impact the Adesh University which will have to bring down the fee for clinical MD/MS courses from the existing Rs 14.9 lakh per annum to Rs 6.5 lakh per annum now.

The fee for the three-year MD/MS basic science courses in the university will come down from the existing Rs 5 lakh to Rs 2.6 lakh per annum now.

Notably, DMC, CMC and and SGRDUHS are already abiding by this fee structure.

Medical education and research minister OP Soni said, “The policy has been modified to reduce the financial burden on the students.”

DK Tiwari, principal secretary, medical education, said that as per the amended Act, the state government will regulate admissions, fix fee and make reservation for different categories at private health sciences educational institutions, including all medical, dental, ayurvedic and homoeopathic colleges in the state.

Meanwhile, Jagdev Singh, registrar, Adesh University, said they have not received the copy of the fresh notification on fee structure so far.