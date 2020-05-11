Sections
MDU staffers protest against Haryana govt’s decision to use hostels as Covid-19 facility

Updated: May 11, 2020 23:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

The employees of Maharshi Dayanand University on Monday staged a protest outside vice-chancellor Rajbir Singh’s residence in Rohtak against the state government’s decision to turn four hostels into Covid-19 care centre to quarantine those returning from abroad.

Rohtak deputy commissioner RS Verma had designated three boys hostels and Bhagrithi girls hostel to quarantine foreign returnees for 14 days.

However, the teaching and non-teaching employees staged a dharna outside the vice-chancellor’s residence and threatened to intensify stir, if the government won’t take back its decision.

President of teaching union Vikas Siwach said that the government is playing with their lives by allowing foreign returnees to stay on the campus for 14 days.



“The government should use other properties to accommodate these people. If the government won’t accept our demands, we will launch an indefinite stir,” he added.

Nodal officer Manav Malik will provide all facilities to returnees and said that they are following the government orders to provide arrangements to them.

MDU vice-chancellor Rajbir Singh and registrar Gulshan Taneja could not be reached for comment.

